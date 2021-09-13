78°
State confirms 3 more storm-related deaths Monday, 2 of them tied to EBR outages

1 hour 38 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, September 13 2021 Sep 13, 2021 September 13, 2021 5:40 PM September 13, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana confirmed three more deaths tied to Hurricane Ida on Monday, two of them reported in the capital area.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed all three deaths were related to excessive heat during extended power outages. Two victims in East Baton Rouge were a 69-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman. 

The 69-year-old man has been identified as M.L. McQuietor. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Coroner's office say McQuietor died Sept. 6 of multi-organ failure secondary to hyperthermia. His death was ruled accidental. 

Officials were not able to identify the 85-year-old woman as of Monday afternoon. 

The third victim was identified as a 70-year-old man in Tangipahoa Parish.

So far, the state has reported 29 total deaths related to the storm.

