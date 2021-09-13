State confirms 3 more storm-related deaths Monday, 2 of them tied to EBR outages

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana confirmed three more deaths tied to Hurricane Ida on Monday, two of them reported in the capital area.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed all three deaths were related to excessive heat during extended power outages. Two victims in East Baton Rouge were a 69-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman.

East Baton Rouge parish coroner has confirmed 2 storm-related deaths: the deaths of a 69yo male and an 85yo female. Both died due to excessive heat during an extended power outage. This brings the number of #Hurricane_Ida deaths to 28 & the number of heat-specific deaths to 12. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 13, 2021

The 69-year-old man has been identified as M.L. McQuietor. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Coroner's office say McQuietor died Sept. 6 of multi-organ failure secondary to hyperthermia. His death was ruled accidental.

Officials were not able to identify the 85-year-old woman as of Monday afternoon.

The third victim was identified as a 70-year-old man in Tangipahoa Parish.

So far, the state has reported 29 total deaths related to the storm.