State confirms 2 more storm-related deaths in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana confirmed two more deaths tied to Hurricane Ida on Monday, both reported in the capital area.

The Louisiana Department of Health said the East Baton Rouge Coroner confirmed both deaths were related to excessive heat during extended power outages. The victims were a 69-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman.

So far, the state has reported 28 total deaths related to the storm.