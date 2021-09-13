84°
State confirms 2 more storm-related deaths in Baton Rouge area

3 hours 22 seconds ago Monday, September 13 2021 Sep 13, 2021 September 13, 2021 1:36 PM September 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana confirmed two more deaths tied to Hurricane Ida on Monday, both reported in the capital area.

The Louisiana Department of Health said the East Baton Rouge Coroner confirmed both deaths were related to excessive heat during extended power outages. The victims were a 69-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman. 

So far, the state has reported 28 total deaths related to the storm.

