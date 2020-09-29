State Capitol beams red for week-long honor of fallen firefighters

BATON ROUGE – A vibrant, red glow from the beacon at the top of the State Capitol will be seen through Sunday.

Observant frequenters of downtown have noticed the hue, which has become steadily more bright as capitol crews honed-in on the right color. The red beacon is meant to honor fallen firefighters.

The red glow is for Light the Night, a week-long observation for firefighters. It started Sunday, September 27, and runs through Sunday, October 4.

High-profile buildings across the country have been lit up red for the week-long honor.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder requested the beacon beam red.

The light sits atop the country’s tallest state capitol – 450 feet, 34 floors – and can be seen for some ten miles away.

