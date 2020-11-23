State Auditor's report on Livingston Assessor's Office reveals significant procedural flaws

BATON ROUGE - A recent report from the state auditor's office reveals possible issues within the Livingston Parish Assessor's Office.

According to a thorough analysis crafted by Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Daryl G. Purpera, officials within the Livingston Parish Assessor's Office may have improperly deleted emails that were considered "public records," and as such should have been preserved and maintained for at least three years since the date of their creation.

In addition to this, Purpera's report says the organization issues vehicles to certain employees, allowing them to use the vehicles for business use. While this in itself is no breach of law, the way one of the vehicles was used concerned the state auditor.

The vehicle in question was assigned to Livingston assessor, Jeffrey Taylor, who told officials he drove the vehicle for both business and personal purposes. Taylor also told the state auditor that he did not record his personal use of the vehicle and had no income imputed to him on his W-2 form for his personal use.

Driving a state-issued vehicle for personal use is not a practice that's generally approved of.

Additionally, Attorney General Opinion No. 97-25 suggests that for an official in Taylor's capacity to receive compensation above their maximum salary may violate Article VII, Section 14(A) of the Louisiana Constitution.

Taylor defended himself by explaining that, as an elected official, he is a public servant 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and suggested this allows him to use a public vehicle for all purposes – public and personal – at no cost to him.

The state auditor issued the following recommendations for Taylor and his organization so as to improve their operation and bring it into full compliance with state laws:

-consult with its attorney regarding record retention and confirm that LPA’s practices meet all legal requirements

-contact the Secretary of State to establish a formal record retention schedule to ensure the preservation of all public records

-document and report income to you for personal use of your LPA vehicle as required by the Internal Revenue Service

-seek an Attorney General’s opinion to determine if the income related to the Assessor’s personal use of an LPA vehicle should be counted when determining your maximum salary.

Click here to view the state auditor's full report on the matter.