61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State auditor's office conducts analysis of Louisiana Utilities Restoration Corporation

2 hours 5 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, February 10 2021 Feb 10, 2021 February 10, 2021 6:32 AM February 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office conducted an analysis of the state's Utilities Restoration Corporation and discovered a series of well-organized financial records.

According to a Feb. 8 audit report, it was determined that the corporation’s records and statements fairly reflected its financial position as of June 30, 2020, and that its internal control systems provided adequate accountability over the public funds it collects.

Click here to view the full report. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days