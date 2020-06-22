State Auditor: Ruston mental health facility collects over $200k from medicaid with faulty paperwork

LINCOLN PARISH - A Ruston-based company and one of its owners is under fire after being assessed by the State Auditor's Office.

Auditors who evaluated New Horizon Counseling Agency, LLC, a mental and behavioral health care agency, discovered that from November of 2015 through January of 2020, the company improperly billed Medicaid a total of $868,138 for services that may not have ever been provided. Medicaid supplied the business with at least $211,231 of the requested funds.

The State Auditor's Office says this error is serious, as billing for services not provided, inaccurately billed, or improperly documented constitutes a violation of federal and state law.

Officials also report that one of the company's owners, Cortrinia Price, may have provided incomplete and inaccurate income information to the Louisiana Department of Health when she applied for and received Medicaid benefits for her four dependent children.

As a result, a total amount of $163,214 of funding is in question.

Click here for the State Auditor's full report on both cases.