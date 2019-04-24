State announces funding for major coastal protection projects

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that three major projects along Louisiana's gulf coast have will be getting final funding.

The governor says the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority will use an "innovative financing strategy" to fully fund the Grand Bayou Floodgate, a major component of the Morganza to the Gulf Flood Protection System, among other projects. The floodgate will be located on Grand Bayou, approximately three miles south of the Bourg-Larose Highway 24, and a quarter-mile north of the Pointe-Aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Area.

Also getting funding is a $35 million pump station at the head of Bayou Lafourche, expected to provide fresh water to over 300,000 residents of Assumption, Ascension, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. Finally, another $5 million will be invested in the Larose to Golden Meadow Hurricane Protection System.