State and local officials mobilize high water vehicles ahead of flood threat

BATON ROUGE- State and local officials have pre-positioned a number of high water vehicles across the state.



In East Baton Rouge Parish, the sheriff's office positioned six five-ton vehicles, ten boats, and an amphibious vehicle in areas that are near flood-prone areas. Following the August 2016 floods, there was a big learning lesson for first responders and residents alike.



"We have identified what those low lying areas are, the streets roads," Casey Hicks with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. "We have barricades set up and strategically deployed. Based on that info and each substation has backup barricades as well."



During a news conference Thursday, Governor John Bel Edwards said the state is preparing for a storm unlike one we've seen before.



"There are three ways Louisiana floods, storm surge, high rivers and rain," the Governor said. "We're going to have all three. We can anticipate the Comite and Amite in this area."



The state has mobilized 3,000 national guard troops and search and rescue teams have been strategically placed across the state.



Hicks said if you know you live in a low lying area monitor the situation closely.



"Water rescue is very dangerous at night," Hicks said. "It's dangerous for everyone. Do your best not to put yourself in that situation which will then put our people in that situation to rescue you."



