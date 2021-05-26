State agency partnering with restaurants to offer free drinks to those vaccinated

BATON ROUGE - State officials say they're teaming up with the Louisiana Restaurant Association to give free drinks to those who are freshly vaccinated next month.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control said Wednesday it's working with the restaurant association to offer the incentive to those who get vaccinated by the end of June.

The "Shot for Shot" program will let each eligible person get a free drink, alcoholic or non-alcoholic, at participating restaurants within seven days of being vaccinated. Patrons can prove their vaccinated status via vaccination card or the LA Wallet app.

The program will run from June 1 - 30.

The agency has not said which businesses will take part but is circulating a flyer for restaurants can display.