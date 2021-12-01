State agencies receive formal complaint in wake of botched child rape investigation

BATON ROUGE - State officials received a formal complaint over an investigation into reported child sex abuse that advocates say went unaddressed for years.

A Louisiana State Police spokesperson confirmed to WBRZ on Wednesday that the agency received a formal complaint over the handling of the case highlighted in multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports. State Police said the complaint was forwarded to the state inspector general's office for further review.

The case involves a juvenile who allegedly suffered sexual abuse starting at age 6 and was ultimately trafficked to multiple men. Child advocates claim multiple reports were made to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services about the abuse, but nothing was done for nearly a decade.

"Every person that investigated this matter where it went through seven investigations, every agency needs to be investigated for their protocol and procedure and how they dropped the ball," Senator Katrina Jackson said at a hearing last month.

The suspect, John Mack, was arrested in Livingston Parish back in October on a rape charge. A month before that, he was charged with sexual battery.

"Louisiana State Police received a formal complaint into the handling of previous investigations involving Mack. The complaint has been forwarded to the Office of State Inspector General for further review," an LSP spokesperson said on Wednesday.

