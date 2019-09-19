Latest Weather Blog
Startling images posted to social media show flooding in Houston, other TX areas Thursday
Houston reporters tweeted the unfolding flooding situation Tuesday:
“GOTTA MAKE THE BEST OF IT”: @KatherineMABC13 got this video of a man using a pool noodle to float down the 59 South feeder road. Please stay safe! https://t.co/smJwjxbg9B…— Melanie Lawson (@MelanieLawson13) September 19, 2019
pic.twitter.com/2zkPj40wHi
THIS IS HOUSTON: A man was seen helping an elderly man walk through flood waters on Bissonnet. Here are high water locations reported on Houston-area roads. Be safe! https://t.co/eUT9ry2pjH pic.twitter.com/itxE2VTxtr— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 19, 2019
SURREAL! I-10 just west of Winnie, Texas is underwater. Livestock are on the EB lanes looking for dry land. LIVE coverage -> https://t.co/TYCmBA6uYP. #BREAKING #abc13 #hounewas #texas pic.twitter.com/tPU638Aqdm— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) September 19, 2019
A passerby grabbed a hammer from his truck and just saved this guy’s life. @HCSOTexas happened to be driving by. My heart stopped. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/USO48A507R— Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) September 19, 2019
This is at the I-10 and 610 intersection by the Galleria. Flooding on the freeway.— Ruben Vargas Jr (@RubenVOlivaJr) September 19, 2019
Complete stand still. @KHOU @KHOUmelissa @KHOUStephanie @PoojaOnTV pic.twitter.com/AMHgdQZYDj
Some photos of the water outside Garcia Elementary off of Aldine Westfield (CTSY: Brittany Villacorta) @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/XBHYULVIgv— Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) September 19, 2019
PORTIONS OF I-10 UNDER WATER: a look at I-10 and Houston Avenue pic.twitter.com/QouhwjXFVi— KPRC2Jonathan (@KPRC2Jonathan) September 19, 2019
Sarah Griffith Aguiar shot this video of Buffalo Bayou near downtown. The amount of water is terrifying. #kprc2 #HouNews #HouWX #Houston #Imelda #Flooding pic.twitter.com/J4LKZtUBEi— KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) September 19, 2019
This is the view from the TC Jester overpass looking down at I-10. If possible, stay where you are and, as always, Turn Around, Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/O2oljhJAML— KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) September 19, 2019
Incredible view of the roads that are flooded from?? @_SkyEye , @abc13weather ??@abc13houston ?? #abc13houston . pic.twitter.com/yOnQlAJCcK— Willie Dixon (@13PhotogWillie) September 19, 2019
