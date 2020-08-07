Starting Friday in the 60s, ending in the 90s

After starting the day in the 60s, the intense humidity will hold off for the afternoon. Check out that 6 am temperature!

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Sunny skies and mild humidity in August. Enjoy it while it lasts! Temperatures will be heating to near 94 degrees, but low dew points will prevent heat index values from entering the triple digits. A 10% chance of rain today is for areas near the coast. A few showers could creep up into parts of St. James, Assumption, and southern Ascension Parishes. Skies will clear overnight with lows near 73 degrees.

Up Next: Intense humidity will begin to move back in during the day tomorrow. Only a few showers are expected along the coast and south of Baton Rouge. Saturday high temperatures will be near 94 and lows near 75. Starting on Sunday, rain chances will go up to 20-30% and stay that way into next week. The weekend will still have plenty of sun. Many places will be able to dodge the rain altogether. If you need an hour-by-hour rain update, download our mobile weather app! (Links down below.) High temperatures will remain in the low 90s.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

The trough over the central US continues to promote northerly flow in our area. Throughout the day today, this will completely weaken, and our flow will shift to southerly. Southerly flow will bring Gulf moisture with it and we can say goodbye to low humidity. A ridging pattern is developing over the southern US. This is crank up the heat and moisture over the weekend and bring in the chance of afternoon showers every day starting on Saturday. Moisture will build through the week and rain chances will climb to near 40% by Tuesday.

-Marisa

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.