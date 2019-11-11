78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Start time announced for LSU vs Arkansas

3 hours 14 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 November 11, 2019 10:53 AM November 11, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The high-flying Tigers' next home game will kick off at night. 

The SEC announced Monday that LSU and Arkansas will battle for the Golden Boot at 6 p.m in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 23. 

Closing their regular season against three unranked opponents, the Tigers are hoping to stay undefeated to compete for the SEC title and remain eligible for the College Football Playoffs. The updated CFP rankings will be announced Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days