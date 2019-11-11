Start time announced for LSU vs Arkansas

BATON ROUGE - The high-flying Tigers' next home game will kick off at night.

The SEC announced Monday that LSU and Arkansas will battle for the Golden Boot at 6 p.m in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 23.

Closing their regular season against three unranked opponents, the Tigers are hoping to stay undefeated to compete for the SEC title and remain eligible for the College Football Playoffs. The updated CFP rankings will be announced Tuesday.