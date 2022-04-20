Start of August brings more than 200 new laws for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - More than 200 new Louisiana laws take effect with the start of August.

Beginning Tuesday, public school children can bring sunscreen to school without a doctor's note. Minors face tougher restrictions for getting an abortion. Colleges can't ask unlimited questions about applying students' criminal histories.

While 38 of Louisiana's 69 public school districts allow schools to use corporal punishment, paddling will be outlawed for students with disabilities.

Cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders have to post signs notifying drivers, or won't be able to use the images to ticket motorists. Drivers-in-training can soon expect lessons on how to respond to police during a traffic stop.

Free parking is required for disabled veterans at airports.

The changes were passed in the regular legislative session that ended in June.