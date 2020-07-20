Stars of "The Parent Trap" reunite to support nonprofit that feeds the hungry in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS — Since March, World Central Kitchen has partnered with the City of New Orleans for COVID relief efforts on behalf of the Crescent City's home-bound, low-income seniors and chronically ill residents, by delivering meals to these residents at their homes.

World Central Kitchen is the brain-child of José Andrés' and his business partner/wife Patricia, the nonprofit's mission is works to stamp out poverty and hunger by providing meals to those facing severe economic challenges.

The organization has been active in New Orleans since March 30, with volunteers delivering batches of refrigerated meals to those in need on Mondays and Thursdays.

Journalist Katie Couric, announced that a group of celebrities featured in a popular 1990's film are reuniting to raise money for the nonprofit's international efforts.

For the first time since "The Parent Trap" was released in 1998, the cast and crew of the iconic film are reuniting to chat about backstage antics, memories, and their favorite moments from the movie.

The reunion, which was moderated by Couric, was released on her Instagram page Monday morning. It features virtual interviews with the film's cast, including Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, director Nancy Meyers.

The reunion is just in time for the film's 22nd anniversary.

Click here for information on how to donate to World Central Kitchen.