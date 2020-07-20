Latest Weather Blog
Stars of "The Parent Trap" reunite to support nonprofit that feeds the hungry in NOLA
NEW ORLEANS — Since March, World Central Kitchen has partnered with the City of New Orleans for COVID relief efforts on behalf of the Crescent City's home-bound, low-income seniors and chronically ill residents, by delivering meals to these residents at their homes.
World Central Kitchen is the brain-child of José Andrés' and his business partner/wife Patricia, the nonprofit's mission is works to stamp out poverty and hunger by providing meals to those facing severe economic challenges.
The organization has been active in New Orleans since March 30, with volunteers delivering batches of refrigerated meals to those in need on Mondays and Thursdays.
Journalist Katie Couric, announced that a group of celebrities featured in a popular 1990's film are reuniting to raise money for the nonprofit's international efforts.
For the first time since "The Parent Trap" was released in 1998, the cast and crew of the iconic film are reuniting to chat about backstage antics, memories, and their favorite moments from the movie.
The reunion, which was moderated by Couric, was released on her Instagram page Monday morning. It features virtual interviews with the film's cast, including Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, director Nancy Meyers.
The reunion is just in time for the film's 22nd anniversary.
Click here for information on how to donate to World Central Kitchen.
View this post on Instagram
After chatting with @nmeyers during an IG Live - we decided that we should try and see if we could pull off getting the Parent Trap gang back together again for the first time since 1998 -- and guess what, we really did it!!!@lindsaylohan, @dennisquaid, @lisaannwalter, #SimonKunz, and @elaine4animals join writer-director @nmeyers and writer-producer #CharlesShyer to share their memories from filming, reenact their favorite scenes and discuss the film’s lasting impact. PS: With COVID-19 continuing to ravage the globe, we all decided to use this reunion as an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for @wckitchen - @chefjoseandres organization that is helping feed those in need all across the world. You can donate $10 by ?? texting PARENT to 80100 or by going to wck.org/parenttrap (link ?? in my bio!)?? #parenttrapreunion #wereallydidit
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rental Assistance program temporarily halted
-
Suspect turns himself in to New Roads Police following murder accusation
-
Suspect killed, BRPD K-9 injured during officer-involved shooting incident in Tigerland
-
Three teens arrested, 14-year-old dead in shooting where group was playing with...
-
Parents create symptom screening software to keep kids returning to school safe