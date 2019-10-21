'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' final trailer makes it's world premiere during MNF

Image: ABC News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Star Wars fans around the world got a glimpse at the third and final trailer to the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The trailer premiered during halftime of the Jets-Patriots Monday Night Football game.

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

The film will be the ninth installment in the Star Wars franchise. It will star much of the original cast including Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and the late Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th.