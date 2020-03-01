Star Wars fan offering Jedi training to the community

The force is strong, with Elliot Walsh.

Elliot is offering Jedi training, for only 25 cents. That price tag is proof that just like Obi Wan Kenobi and Yoda who came before him, he has a kind heart dedicated to helping others.

He says, "I want a lot of things to be cheap, for people that don't have that much money and can't really have a lot of fun because they can't go to expensive places and learn anything. So what I want to do, is try and spread some joy, train some people how to be a Jedi master, and maybe they will share it with other people too.

Elliot says he first became a padawan, which is a Jedi in training, when he took a 10 dollar class at Disney World. Elliot truly became one with the force after he left, and taught himself how to become a Jedi master. Now, he's passing his skill with a lightsaber on to others.

When talking about the success of his lessons, Elliot says, "There was actually a teenage boy who drove past, 30 minutes later he drove past again with his friends, turned around and we're like is he stopping to train?! And two teenage boys hop out and the guy in the truck says 'we've got some Jedi wannabees here!'"

But at the end of the day, it all goes back to the priceless memories Elliot is creating, with the people in his community.

Walsh says, "The smiles on their faces whenever they left, made me feel good too."

And of course, a little bit of extra cash, doesn't hurt either.

He points over to the house next door, and says, "Our neighbors right there actually came over and gave us four dollars which was crazy."