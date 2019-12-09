71°
Star Trek actor, Rene Auberjonois, succumbs to lung cancer at 79

3 hours 3 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, December 09 2019 Dec 9, 2019 December 09, 2019 7:14 AM December 09, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones
Rene Auberjonois Photo: Behind the Voice Actors

Actor, René Auberjonois, passed away Sunday.

The 79-year-old was known for his roles on television shows such as Benson, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Boston Legal.

According to CNN, Auberjonis had been suffering from metastatic lung cancer.

The acclaimed actor had been nominated for an Emmy twice and earned a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway musical, “Coco.”

Auberjonois was a native New Yorker and is survived by his son, Remy Auberjonois.

His fellow actors expressed their sympathy and fond memories via social media.

