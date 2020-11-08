72°
'Star Trek' actor Anton Yelchin killed by own rolling car

4 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, June 19 2016 Jun 19, 2016 June 19, 2016 2:57 PM June 19, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police say Anton Yelchin, an actor best known for playing Chekov in the new "Star Trek" films, was killed by his own car as it rolled backward down his driveway.

Officer Jenny Hosier says the car pinned Yelchin against a brick mailbox pillar and a security fence early Sunday. He had gotten out of the vehicle momentarily, but police didn't say why he was behind it when it started rolling.

Hosier says Yelchin was on his way to meet friends for a rehearsal. When he didn't show up, the group came to his home and found him dead.

His biggest role has been in the rebooted "Star Trek" films as navigator Chekov. The third film in the series, "Star Trek Beyond," comes out in July.

