Standoff ends with man wanted for battery, protective order violations placed in custody

BATON ROUGE - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked a standoff on Airline Highway on Wednesday morning that ended with a man being placed in custody.

The Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force as well as the Baton Rouge Police Department worked the standoff on Airline Highway Wednesday morning.

Marshals said the suspect, 24-year-old Joshua Crier, barricaded himself inside a motel room and made threatening comments about hurting himself before BRPD and SWAT teams took over.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the standoff, but Crier was taken from the scene in an ambulance after he received a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds and will be arrested after he is released.

Crier was wanted by BRPD for battery and violations of a protective order. he also had several warrants out of St. Helena Parish, but the specifics of those charges were not immediately clear.