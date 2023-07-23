76°
Stalled vehicle blocking center lane of I-10 W on Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE- All lanes are now open on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge.
Crews have cleared a stalled vehicle that was blocking the center lane, causing heavy congestion before the bridge.
Traffic from the incident has reached Essen Lane.
