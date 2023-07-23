76°
Stalled vehicle blocking center lane of I-10 W on Mississippi River Bridge

7 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Monday, November 02 2015 Nov 2, 2015 November 02, 2015 8:24 AM November 02, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE- All lanes are now open on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge.

Crews have cleared a stalled vehicle that was blocking the center lane, causing heavy congestion before the bridge.

Traffic from the incident has reached Essen Lane.


