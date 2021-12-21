Latest Weather Blog
Staffer who had contact with President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON — The White House says President Joe Biden had close contact with a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Monday night that the staff member tested positive earlier in the day. Psaki says the staff member spent about 30 minutes around the president on Air Force One on Friday during a trip from Orange, South Carolina, to Philadelphia.
Psaki says the staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted and tested negative before boarding Air Force One. She says the staffer began experiencing symptoms Sunday night.
Trending News
Psaki says the 79-year-old Biden is tested regularly for the virus and has had two negative tests since Sunday. She says he will be tested again Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Officials ask public to identify porch pirate suspect
-
Audit sheds light on La's challenges in addressing domestic violence
-
News 2 Geaux: Bossier Firefighter killed in explosion
-
Amid nationwide concern over Omicron COVID variant, La. hospitalizations still low
-
Spirit of Christmas: Friends of the Library