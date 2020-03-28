Staff member from La. Gov. Edwards' Office dies due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - A staff member who worked in Governor John Bel Edwards Office has passed away from COVID-19.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday La. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that 33-year old April Dunn passed away from complications due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Edwards said that Dunn was a staff member who served in the Governor's Office of Disability Affairs and was "a tireless advocate for people with disabilities."

Gov. Edwards stated in an email:

“On behalf of Donna and my entire administration, it is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our dear April,” said Gov. Edwards. “She brightened everyone’s day with her smile, was a tremendous asset to our team and an inspiration to everyone who met her. She lived her life to the fullest and improved the lives of countless Louisianans with disabilities. April worked hard as an advocate for herself and other members of the disability community. She served as the chair of the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council, and when I created the State As A Model Employer Taskforce, April told me how much she wanted to be part of it because of her struggles to find meaningful employment. I was proud to have an advocate like April on the task force and on my staff. She set a great example for how other businesses could make their workforce more inclusive. I ask the entire state to join us in prayer for April’s mother Joanette and her grandmother Gloria.”

