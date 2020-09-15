80°
Stabbing near N Ardenwood Dr. leaves one in critical condition Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a stabbing Tuesday night involving one victim who is said to be in critical condition.
Officials reported to the scene of the stabbing around 8:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Villa Ashley Dr.
Authorities say the victim appears to be in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.
The victim is being transported to the hospital.
Homicide detectives are on the scene, BRPD reports.
This is a developing story.
