Stabbing in North Sherwood Forest area leaves one person with serious injuries

Authorities and first responders were dispatched to a reported stabbing within the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest early Monday morning, officials say one person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities and first responders were dispatched to a reported stabbing that left at least one person injured Monday morning.

Officials were called to the scene, which is within the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Boulevard, around 6:30 a.m.

They say one person is being rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, few additional details are known regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the situation.