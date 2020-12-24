St. Vincent de Paul preparing to serve over 500 meals on Christmas day

BATON ROUGE - In a year like 2020 where everything seems to have changed, people are doing what they can to preserve holiday traditions.

At the St. Vincent de Paul dining room, the staff is upholding their commitment to serving hot meals on Christmas day.

“We’re expecting a big crowd and you know being in a pandemic we recognize there’s a tremendous need in the community, and we’re gonna be here to serve it,” said Michael Acaldo, President and C.E.O of St. Vincent de Paul.

Acaldo says they expect to serve their largest crowd ever, due to the economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount of holiday volunteers has also been reduced in size to mitigate the spread of the virus. Typically over 100 people lend a helping hand during the holidays, but this year only 10 to 15 will be working.

Regardless of the challenge, the staff at St. Vincent de Paul guarantees a hot meal to anyone who shows up on Christmas day.

“We’re gonna be prepared for whatever crowd comes and we recognize that this year might be a lot heavier than last year, but we're prepared and ready to serve those who truly need a hand up this Christmas season,” said Acaldo.

Christmas day meals will be served at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.