St. Vincent de Paul offering free meals, Easter baskets on Sunday
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul will be providing meals to anyone in need this upcoming Easter Sunday, and will also gift Easter baskets to children.
Community volunteers will be set up in the dining room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place in Baton Rouge beginning at 11:30 in the morning. Anyone in need is welcome to a meal free of charge, and children under the age of 12 will be given an Easter basket after they've finished eating.
An essential needs store will also be available with clothing, shoes, and other necessities at no cost.
"Easter is observed around the world by Christians who see this holy day as a time of renewal for themselves—a time to renew their commitment to God and to their needy neighbors," the non-profit organization said in a release.
