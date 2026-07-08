St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge launches 2026 Uniforms for Kids campaign

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge's Uniforms for Kids program is returning this school year with several new changes to make it easier for families to get help.

The program has been running for more than 35 years and provided nearly 9,700 new school uniforms to students across a 12-parish service area last year.

This year, the program is rolling out a streamlined registration process and distribution at convenient local sites throughout the region.

Families in Baton Rouge will be able to pick up uniforms directly at a St. Vincent de Paul thrift store.

Satellite distributions are also planned for outlying areas within the service area to bring the program closer to students' homes.

Each uniform costs $15 to provide. A $75 donation covers five uniforms, $150 helps 10 students and $1,500 provides uniforms for 100 children.

Donations can be made here.