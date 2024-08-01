94°
St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge CEO selected as CEO of National Council of St. Vincent de Paul

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Long-time Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge CEO Michael Acaldo has been selected as the CEO of the National Council of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Alcado began his tenure as the chief executive of St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge in 1990. According to St. Vincent De Paul Baton Rouge, the organization has significantly expanded its services since Acaldo's tenure, adding five shelters with a capacity to house over 200 people. Additionally, they added a dining room that feeds 300,000 people annually, four thrift stores, a pharmacy that fills approximately $700,000 of prescription medicine each year, and a community dental service.

Acaldo will assume his new duties in mid-September. St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge will now begin a search to find a new CEO.

