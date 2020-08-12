St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office investigates fatal shooting near Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting that occurred early Wednesday (August 12) morning.



At approximately 3 a.m. the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual claiming he had been shot.



Responding deputies located the individual unresponsive inside a mobile home in the 21000 block of Wilson Road near Abita Springs.



Medical personnel transported the man to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.