St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office investigates domestic related homicide

Friday, April 17 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related homicide that occurred Thursday night in the Lacombe area.  

Deputies say a suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. 

