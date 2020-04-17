73°
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office investigates domestic related homicide
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related homicide that occurred Thursday night in the Lacombe area.
Deputies say a suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
