St. Tammany Parish Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, says deputies

St. TAMMANY PARISH - One inmate in the St. Tammany Parish Jail has tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening.

The inmate began showing symptoms earlier this week, and was immediately placed in isolation.



When the inmate began to shoe symptoms of COVID-19 the medical staff at the jail placed all inmates who were in the same housing unit as the sick inmate on a lockdown as a precaution.

According to officials, the inmates in lockdown are being monitored closely for symptoms and get their temperatures taken twice a day.



Also four additional inmates from the housing area have started showing symptoms (low-grade fever). Those four have been placed in their own quarantined housing unit. Their tests results are pending.

In an email from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office it stated:





"To ensure the safety and health of all of our inmates and personnel, the staff at the St. Tammany Parish Jail continues to follow CDC guidelines for sanitation. All 57 inmates in the affected housing areas have been given additional cleaning supplies, and a complete clothing and linen exchange was completed for that housing unit. Since the COVID-19 virus situation began, the jail staff and medical personnel has taken special precautions to protect all of our inmates and staff. All inmates who leave the facility and return or are newly booked are screened and placed on quarantine for 14 days according to DOC and CDC recommendations and guidelines, and information has been disseminated to all inmates about the virus and steps they can take to help prevent the spread."