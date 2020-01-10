St. Tammany Parish detectives investigate Covington-area homicide

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Detectives with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a domestic disturbance that occurred early Friday morning in the Natchez Trace neighborhood, near Covington.

The incident resulted in one man killing another, and a second suspect is in custody.

Detectives say this is an active and ongoing investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.