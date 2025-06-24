St. Tammany Parish deputy shows kindness to speeding driver rushing to funeral

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A young man and a St. Tammany Parish deputy shared a moment of kindness during a traffic stop Sunday.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Dustin Myers stopped a speeding driver along Highway 21.

During the traffic stop, the driver told the deputy he was having a rough day and rushing to a funeral. To top it off, the driver couldn't tie his tie.

Deputy Myers decided to help the young man. He asked him to get out of the car and adjusted his tie, showing compassion on the side of the road.