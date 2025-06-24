76°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Tammany Parish deputy shows kindness to speeding driver rushing to funeral
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A young man and a St. Tammany Parish deputy shared a moment of kindness during a traffic stop Sunday.
The sheriff's office said Deputy Dustin Myers stopped a speeding driver along Highway 21.
During the traffic stop, the driver told the deputy he was having a rough day and rushing to a funeral. To top it off, the driver couldn't tie his tie.
Trending News
Deputy Myers decided to help the young man. He asked him to get out of the car and adjusted his tie, showing compassion on the side of the road.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Tammany Parish deputy shows kindness to speeding driver rushing to funeral
-
Empire State Building lights up with purple and gold lights following LSU's...
-
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to visit Baton Rouge for MAHA bill signing
-
U.S. Supreme Court hearing case concerning Louisiana inmate whose head was shaved
-
Gonzales man accused of indecent behavior with person whom he thought was...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...
-
Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration