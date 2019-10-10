79°
St. Tammany Parish Deputy placed on admin leave following DUI arrest

Thursday, October 10 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. TAMMANY - An employee of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after being arrested on the Causeway early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified that Gregory Longino, a 29-year veteran of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, had been stopped by Causeway Police on the bridge and was suspected of driving under the influence.

Longino was not on duty at the time and was driving his personal vehicle. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Longino was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of Causeway Police’s investigation.

“Greg Longino will be treated like any other citizen and will receive no special treatment,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. 

