St. Tammany Parish currently working a homicide
ST. TAMMANY - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be an apparent homicide case with two victims, which occurred yesterday (July 18) in the Big Branch area.
This is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
