St. Tammany narcotics investigation results in 3 arrests

PEARL RIVER, La. - Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Narcotics Division arrested three individuals for illegal narcotics distribution after a months-long investigation.

Authorities were made aware of suspected illegal activity by Richard "Blake" Johnston and Stephen Arthur of Pearl River in late 2020.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Arthur's resident on Feb. 4. Detectives seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,200, several dosage units of unlawfully possessed sublingual suboxone, drug paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics, a semi-automatic handgun, and a semi-automatic rifle.

Arthur, who is a convicted felon and currently on probation, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

- Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

- Possession of Suboxone

- Illegal Carrying of Weapons

- Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

- Probation violation

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Driving under Suspension

- Failure to Honor Written Promise to Appear

Authorities furthered their investigation on Crawford Road at the residence of Richard "Blake" Johnston and Karen Waddell, finding and seizing approximately 380 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $30,000, 6 grams of marijuana, a sublingual suboxone, drug paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics, and $3,245 believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Both Johnston and Waddell were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Johnston was booked on the following charges:

- Possession of greater than 28 grams of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

- Possession of Suboxone

- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

- Possession of Marijuana

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Johnston is also being held on a fugitive warrant out of Mississippi and on a contempt of court warrant related to a misdemeanor theft charge.

Waddell was booked on the following charges:

- Possession of Greater than 28 grams of Methamphetamine With the Intent to Distribute

- Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

- Possession of Marijuana

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

“This is not the kind of business we want taking place in our neighborhoods. If you know of people dealing drugs in our parish, report it,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “The only way we can keep St. Tammany safe is if we continue to work together.”

Those with further information are urged to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office online or by calling the narcotics tip line at 1-888-GO-2-JAIL.