St. Tammany high schools to participate in 'Grab & Go' meals starting Wednesday

ST. TAMMANY- The St. Tammany Parish school system will begin "Grab & Go" drive-thru meals at eight public high schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Wednesday.

Anyone 18 and younger can get a hot lunch and a prepackaged breakfast at no cost on weekdays. A student ID is not required. Meals are made to take as there will be no sit-down service.

The meal service will be available at Mandeville High; 1 Skipper Drive, Mandeville; Covington High, 73030 Lion Drive, Covington; Fontainebleau High, 100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville; Lakeshore High, 26031 La. 1088, Mandeville; Northshore High, 100 Panther Drive, Slidell; Pearl River High, 39110 Rebel Lane, Pearl River; Salmen High, 300 Spartan Drive, Slidell; and Slidell High, 1 Tiger Drive, Slidell.

In addition to the free meals, all 55 public schools in the St. Tammany Parish system will open for parents on Wednesday to retrieve medications and personal items remaining on campus.

The schools will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a 12-hour window provided to accommodate the varying work hours of working parents and guardians.