St. Tammany firefighters respond to blazing afternoon house fire
SLIDELL - Firefighters responded to a severe house fire Monday afternoon.
According to St. Tammany Fire Protection, the flames took over a home on Lakewood Street near I-12.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
