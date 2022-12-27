St. Tammany council approves $133M bond issue for Causeway

COVINGTON - The St. Tammany Parish Council has approved a Lake Pontchartrain Causeway bond issue that would pay for $103 million in safety improvements and require a toll increase to pay off the debt.



The funding would allow the Causeway to beef-up railings on the southbound span and add sections of shoulder on both bridges.



Prior to Thursday's 9-4 vote, council members heard from 15 citizens, who argued that the spending of such a large amount was unwarranted and that citizens should be allowed to vote on the issue.



Under the plan, the $2 round-trip cost for current toll-tag customers would rise to $3. Cash customers would see their $3 round-trip cost rise to $5. The Causeway Commission has voted to make the toll increase effective May 1.