32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Tammany council approves $133M bond issue for Causeway

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 07 2016 Oct 7, 2016 October 07, 2016 12:13 PM October 07, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

Trending News

COVINGTON - The St. Tammany Parish Council has approved a Lake Pontchartrain Causeway bond issue that would pay for $103 million in safety improvements and require a toll increase to pay off the debt.

The funding would allow the Causeway to beef-up railings on the southbound span and add sections of shoulder on both bridges.

Prior to Thursday's 9-4 vote, council members heard from 15 citizens, who argued that the spending of such a large amount was unwarranted and that citizens should be allowed to vote on the issue.

Under the plan, the $2 round-trip cost for current toll-tag customers would rise to $3. Cash customers would see their $3 round-trip cost rise to $5. The Causeway Commission has voted to make the toll increase effective May 1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days