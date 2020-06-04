St. Tammany announces on-campus graduation dates for public high schools

ST. TAMMANY- Recent high school graduates in St. Tammany Parish were unsure if or when they would have a commencement ceremony. On Thursday morning, public schools in the parish announced that graduation will be held on June 20-27.

All eight public high schools will hold the ceremony on its own campus, though they will be modified to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Graduates and attendees will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature taken prior to entering the event.

The ceremonies will be held indoors. Principals of each high school will share more information about the events on their individual school websites, according to a news release from the St. Tammany Parish School System.

The release also states that each principal will clarify how many guests will be allowed to attend with each graduate.

The graduation schedule:

June 20: Lakeshore, 10 a.m.; Northshore, 2 p.m.

June 22: Slidell, 6 p.m.

June 23: Mandeville, 6 p.m.

June 24: Pearl River, 6 p.m.

June 25: Salmen, 6 p.m.

June 26: Covington, 6 p.m.

June 27: Fontainbleau, 10 a.m.

“We understand the importance of holding high school graduations in person to celebrate the important milestone in the lives of our graduates and their families," Superintendent Trey Folse said. "We have received helpful feedback from our graduates and community and have worked with administrators and other stakeholders to plan modified graduation ceremonies."

Although ceremonies will be different than traditional graduations, Folse says they are committed to providing a safe and meaningful opportunity to recognize the accomplishments and resilience of the Class of 2020.