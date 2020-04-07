Latest Weather Blog
St. Rose man killed in St. Charles Parish crash
ST. ROSE - A Monday morning crash resulted in the death of a 68-year-old St. Rose resident.
Louisiana State Police were called to the scene of the crash on LA 48 near Ponderosa Road shortly after 5 a.m., where they found that Allen Morton had been killed.
Police say Morton had been traveling westbound on LA 48 in a 2008 Isuzu Ascender when he swerved off-road and hit a utility pole.
The impact resulted in a fatal injury and police say Morton was pronounced dead on the scene.
Though impairment is not suspected, as per procedure, a toxicology sample was taken and its results are pending.
Police say Morton may have suffered from a pre-existing health condition and this may have been a factor in the incident.
The tragic crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
COVID-19 patient, Kristen Debate tells WBRZ what it was like to suffer...
-
Gov. Edwards cautiously optimistic in state's fight against COVID-19
-
LSU Health Shreveport moving forward with promising clinical trials for COVID-19
-
Arts Council BR starts 'Hearts From Home' campaign to support healthcare workers,...
-
Local nurse helping fight dire coronavirus situation in New York