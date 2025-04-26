87°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church hosts food drive offering free meals to those in need
BATON ROUGE — St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church is hosting a food drive Saturday morning.
The drive starts at 11 a.m. and will go on until the free food runs out. The menu includes grilled chicken, salad and red beans and rice.
Father Arockiam said that the event is an act of community outreach and evangelism in line with the Catholic tradition of helping the poor, downtrodden and homeless.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two Ascension Parish deputies receive life saving award for rescuing motorcyclist after...
-
Tickfaw's Italian Festival will have increased police presence after Strawberry Festival shootings
-
Deputies: Drive-by shooting in Robert was allegedly orchestrated by Tangipahoa Parish Jail...
-
Deputies searching for skid steer and trailer stolen from Independence area
-
2une In Previews: Mia Monet to perform at Dancing for Big Buddy