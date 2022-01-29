41°
St. Michael football player injured, taken off field during game

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 09 2016 Sep 9, 2016 September 09, 2016 11:25 PM September 09, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - A St. Michael High School football player was severly injured during a Saturday night match against Loranger High School.

Sources say the athelete was transported from LA Leadership Stadium by EMS to Our Lady of the Lake. Originally, the student was reportedly talking with medics, complaining of severe head pain.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="und" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayForCole?src=hash">#PrayForCole</a> <a href="https://t.co/D4i7osD5h6">pic.twitter.com/D4i7osD5h6</a></p>&mdash; St. Michael Football (@_SMHSFootball) <a href="https://twitter.com/_SMHSFootball/status/774453665163644928">September 10, 2016</a></blockquote>
The player was put on a spine board and brought off the field. Later, sources say the injured player was alert and in a stable condition.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

