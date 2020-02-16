St. Mary Parish Sheriff to retire Jan. 7

ST. MARY PARISH- Sheriff Mark Herbert has announced that he will retire his post as sheriff of St. Mary Parish effective January 7.

Herbert has served as sheriff since 2001 and he has served in law enforcement for over 30 years. In a release, Herbert said he is leaving office to take care of his wife who has been battling a serious illness.

Effective January 7, current Criminal Chief Deputy Sheriff Scott Anslum will take on the position of sheriff.

In a release, Herbert said the following"

"I am confident that Scott Anslum has the experience, intelligence and leadership skills to continue our work of making the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office the best in Louisiana. I am also confident that the entire St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office will stand with him to continue the great tradition of this office."