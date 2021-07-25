St. Mary Parish Inmate attempts jail escape

ST. MARY'S PARISH - An inmate attempted an unsuccessful escape at St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center Sunday morning.

Deputies noticed the inmate was not in his assigned area, but later found him in the facility.

Sheriff Smith says the inmate did not get outside the facility and he was not a risk to public safety.

"I would like to commend Major Nick Rogers and the corrections deputies for their diligence in executing their duties to bring this attempt to a very quick resolution," Sheriff Smith stated in a press release.