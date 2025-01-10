40°
St. Mary Parish deputy accused of malfeasance after fleet vehicle collides with paramedic vehicle

1 hour 30 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 4:29 PM January 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

FRANKLIN - A deputy was arrested after a fleet vehicle he operated got into a collision with an emergency services vehicle and he provided false information, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.

According to Sheriff Gary Driskell, Michael Swords, 71, was booked for malfeasance after an investigation revealed that Swords violated internal policies and law. Swords allegedly intentionally provided inaccurate information regarding the involvement of the fleet vehicle.

Swords was terminated from his position and bail is set at $25,000.

