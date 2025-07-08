St. Mary Parish deputy accused of domestic abuse battery, placed on administrative leave

BAYOU VISTA — A St. Mary Parish deputy was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on domestic abuse charges earlier this week.

Blaze Bourg, 47, was arrested after St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in Bayou Vista on Sunday evening.

Bourg was arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center the next day on one count of domestic abuse battery.

Pending an internal investigation, Bourg was placed on administrative leave immediately, deputies said.

Bourg's bail has not yet been set.