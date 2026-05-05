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St. Mary Parish deputies asking for public's help in identifying thief
FRANKLIN - Deputies in St. Mary Parish are asking for the public's help to identify a thief who was caught on a surveillance camera.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of a thief and their vehicle, which were involved in a crime on April 16. Deputies did not say what was stolen.
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Anyone with information can call (337) 828-1960.
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